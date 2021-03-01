Melissa Rivers Says "red Carpet On Life Support For A While Now"

Melissa Rivers expresses that the “red carpet” is currently running on “life support”. The daughter of late late-night show host Joan Rivers spoke about how red-carpet fashion has now become a means of promotion for designers and stylists. Melissa also talked about how online award shows are causing the importance of red carpets to diminish.

Melissa Rivers says red carpet is on “life support”

Red carpets were one of the most important events for any award show. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, red carpets were cancelled, and all award shows were telecasted instead of a live audience in the theatres. Now in an interview with Page Six, Fashion Police creator Melissa Rivers and daughter of late comedian Joan Rivers said that red carpet has been on “life support” for quite some time.

Also read | Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor At Golden Globes, Teary Fans Say 'Will Never Forget King'

During the interview, Melissa talked about how #MeToo and #AskHerMore movements were a game-changer for the red carpet. Since people wanted to know more than Joan’s favourite question, “Who are you wearing?” Talking about how fashion is approached during the award season, Melissa Rivers said that most celebrities are paid to wear their outfits. She commented on how this situation has led to celebrities becoming “a walking billboard”.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to award shows being postponed heavily and then finally being host virtually.

Thus red carpets vanished, and celebs chose to showcase their award shows looks on Instagram instead. The recent Golden Globes 2021 that took place on February 28 were also held virtually. Talking about the same, Melissa Rivers said with virtual shows there are not going to any mishaps or malfunctions hence a lot of fun is gone. Moreover, the pictures are taken in the comfort of their home and hence they would look nothing less than the ones taken for a magazine.

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Wins The Best Television Drama Series

Melissa Rivers further continued and said every celebrity is being paid by the designers to wear their clothes and jewellery hence they have lost “a lot of personality”. She added that this is not what fashion should be about. People should have “actually picked their clothes” for the night. Melissa also mentioned how virtual award shows have left stars with not taking any efforts to dress up and reaching out for their pyjamas instead of couture pieces.

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: Gillian Anderson Wins For Her Role As Margaret Thatcher In 'The Crown'

Also read | Anya Taylor-Joy Says Checkmate To Golden Globes; Wins Best Actress For 'Queen's Gambit'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.