Meryl Streep Birthday Quiz: Guess The Names Of Her Popular Movies Based On Their Plot

Meryl Streep has been one of the most loved and revered actors of modern times. She is known for her impactful performances and the choice of scripts she takes. Over the years. the actor has been widely praised for her acting abilities and has even garnered three Oscar awards throughout her career in films. As the esteemed actor marks her birthday today, here’s a short quiz that one may take to know more about her. The below quiz would require one to match the correct Meryl Streep movie, based only on the plot of the film.

Meryl Streep birthday quiz: Guess the movie based on its plot

1) The musical comedy deals with a daughter who stumbles upon her mother’s old diary and realizes that her estranged father could be one of the three men from her mom's past. She thus realises that the men are mentioned in the pages. Therefore, as her wedding approaches, the daughter invites the three possible fathers to their hotel on the fictional Greek island.

A) The Devil Wears Prada

B) Sophie's Choice

C) Ricki and The Flash

D) Mamma Mia!

2) The movie is set in the world of fashion and follows the life of an assistant. The assistant stays in constant competition with her co-worker. The purpose of their feud is to grab the attention of their boss.

A) The Devil Wears Prada

B) Death Becomes Her

C) Sophie's Choice

D) Ricki and The Flash

3) The story follows the life of a famed actress and all her deeds during her prime. However, as she ages and gets off her prime she uses a potion of immortality to compete and outdo her rival. However, she realizes that the potion that provides the ability to live forever comes at a cost.

A) Mamma Mia!

B) The Devil Wears Prada

C) Death Becomes Her

D)Sophie's Choice

4) The film is set in the 1940s following the life of an aspiring author who travels to New York. Upon arriving he befriends a chemist and Polish refugee. As they spend more time together, the author begins to notice a downfall in the Chemist and Refugee’s relationship. He soon realises that the Refugee harbours a dark secret.

A) Mamma Mia!

B) The Devil Wears Prada

C) Sophie's Choice

D) Ricki and The Flash

5) A Rock singer dominates all of her stage performances. However, she realizes she has some work to do when it comes to her child back home. Therefore, the film tells a tale of a mother-daughter relationship. The rock star returns home to make amends after her life on the road. She thus tries to reconnect with her daughter.

A) Mamma Mia!

B) The Devil Wears Prada

C) Death Becomes Her

D) Ricki and The Flash

Answers:

D) Mamma Mia!

A) The Devil Wears Prada

C) Death Becomes Her

C) Sophie's Choice

D) Ricki and The Flash