Meryl Streep Birthday Quiz: Guess The Names Of Her Popular Movies Based On Their Plot

1 year ago
Meryl Streep reveals being 'depressed & miserable' while filming 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Quick links:
image: Still from Ricki and The Flash trailer
Meryl Streep has been one of the most loved and revered actors of modern times. She is known for her impactful performances and the choice of scripts she takes. Over the years. the actor has been widely praised for her acting abilities and has even garnered three Oscar awards throughout her career in films. As the esteemed actor marks her birthday today, here’s a short quiz that one may take to know more about her. The below quiz would require one to match the correct Meryl Streep movie, based only on the plot of the film.