Meryl Streep Reveals Being 'depressed & Miserable' While Filming 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Meryl Streep starrer The Devil Wears Prada became one of her iconic movies of all time. Now, the film is approaching its 15-year anniversary on June 30. Ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 15th anniversary, the three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep along with co-actor Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt recollected their memories from the sets of the 2006 drama-comedy film in interaction with Entertainment Weekly.

Meryl Streep reflects on her role as Miranda Priestly

During the interaction, Meryl Streep revealed that she had to practise method acting for getting in the skin of her domineering and intimidating role. The 71-year-old said that it attempting method acting turned out to be horrible for her as she would always end up being miserable in her trailer. Meryl added that she ended up being depressed because of the technique.

The actor believes that it was a price she paid for being a boss. She concluded that it was the last time ever she attempted the method technique. Talking about the same, her co-star Emily Blunt explained that Meryl is a gregarious and fun person and for her, it wasn’t easy to completely remove herself to portray the role. However, Blunt also revealed that although she attempted method acting, it wasn’t that she became unapproachable completely. Blunt added that people could go up to her and talk about the funniest thing that happened to them and all she would do is just listen to it.

Anne Hatheway admitted that she did not feel intimidated by Streep on the sets of the film because she always felt she was cared for. According to Hatheway, whatever Streep did to create fear, she appreciated it because Hatheway knew that she was watching out for her. The actor also recollected a scene from the film and revealed that when the camera turned to her, pressure began kicking her.

Hatheway said that she felt an emotional fluidity up to that point and after that, it was all gone because Streep altered her performance for her. The 38-year-old star added that the alteration was so slight but it ended up bringing more out of her. It broke the barrier that Hatheway felt up to that point, she concluded.

(Image: Still from The Devil Wears Prada)

