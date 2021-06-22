Last Updated:

Meryl Streep Turns 72: Fans Trend '#HappyBirthdayMerylStreep' On Twitter

On account of veteran actor Meryl Streep's birthday, fans of the star took to social media to wish her on her special day. See some of her fans' wishes below.

Written By
Shreeya Nair
Meryl Streep

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


Hollywood actor Meryl Streep rang in her 72nd birthday on Tuesday, June 22. The actor who made her debut in the 1970s' has garnered over 21 Oscar nominations and has won three of them and also holds a record of being nominated for the Golden Globes Awards 23 times and winning 9 of them. On Meryl Streep's birthday, the actor's fans took to social media to send their birthday wishes to her and made sure to make the day memorable for the legend by making the #HappyBirthdayMerylStreep and #MerylStreep trend on Twitter.

Twitteratti take the internet by storm with wishes on Meryl Streep's birthday

Some netizens recalled her journey of over 5 decades in the entertainment industry while some just wished her as she turned a year older. Her fans left no stone unturned to make The Devil Wears Prada star's birthday special. Let's take a look at some of the birthday wishes that grabbed our attention.

Sharing some stunning monochrome pictures of the actor, one user wished her on her birthday and wrote that she has always enchanted the viewers with her unforgettable characters.

Another user shared a small collage video of some of the actor's performances and poured love for her in the tweet.

Calling her "the queen of versatility" one user shared a collage picture of some of the characters and roles that Meryl Streep has played in all these years and wished her a very happy birthday.

Another user recalled some of the actor's memorable roles and shared that the best Meryl Streep's movies are Holocaust, The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, The Bridges of Madison County and The Iron Lady.

READ | Amy Adams reveals how Meryl Streep calmed her down on the sets of their 2008 film 'Doubt'

One user shared a few sentences quoted by Meryl herself about her "essence of acting" and called the Julie and Julia star a "dancing queen."

Take a look at some more wishes by fans on Meryl Streep's birthday

A look at Meryl Streep's net worth

According to The Wealth Record, Meryl is one of the highest-paid female actors and is recorded to have a net worth valued at $110 million as of 2021. The outlet also shares that at one point in her career, Meryl was paid an amount of $1 million to $5 million per movie.

READ | Mark Ronson and Meryl Streep's daughter Grace's 'ring pics' fuel engagement rumours

On the work front, Meryl was last seen in Ryan Murphy's The Prom alongside Nicole Kidman which premiered on Netflix in December 2020 and HBO Max's American comedy-drama Let Them All Talk which also released in December 2020. The Big Little Lies star will next be seen in the movie Don't Look Up in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie is slated to debut on Netflix later this year.

READ | Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer gets engaged to British musician Mark Ronson! READ

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

READ | Meryl Streep reveals being 'depressed & miserable' while filming 'The Devil Wears Prada'
READ | Meryl Streep birthday quiz: Guess the names of her popular movies based on their plot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT