Meryl Streep Turns 72: Fans Trend '#HappyBirthdayMerylStreep' On Twitter

Hollywood actor Meryl Streep rang in her 72nd birthday on Tuesday, June 22. The actor who made her debut in the 1970s' has garnered over 21 Oscar nominations and has won three of them and also holds a record of being nominated for the Golden Globes Awards 23 times and winning 9 of them. On Meryl Streep's birthday, the actor's fans took to social media to send their birthday wishes to her and made sure to make the day memorable for the legend by making the #HappyBirthdayMerylStreep and #MerylStreep trend on Twitter.

Twitteratti take the internet by storm with wishes on Meryl Streep's birthday

Some netizens recalled her journey of over 5 decades in the entertainment industry while some just wished her as she turned a year older. Her fans left no stone unturned to make The Devil Wears Prada star's birthday special. Let's take a look at some of the birthday wishes that grabbed our attention.

Sharing some stunning monochrome pictures of the actor, one user wished her on her birthday and wrote that she has always enchanted the viewers with her unforgettable characters.

it's her day, the wonderful, charming, talented and amazing mary louise streep, always enchanting us with her unforgettable characters ♡♡♡

#HappyBirthdayMerylStreep pic.twitter.com/TwTqxCCHzA — jacqueline 🌙 (@virgniawllf) June 22, 2021

Another user shared a small collage video of some of the actor's performances and poured love for her in the tweet.

Happy birthday, sweet baby! you're so special and so precious to me... i love you with all my heart 🥺🤧❤️❤️#happyBirthdayMerylStreep #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/jnEroN76Ln — Cris 🌙 (@Crisgazeredo) June 22, 2021

Calling her "the queen of versatility" one user shared a collage picture of some of the characters and roles that Meryl Streep has played in all these years and wished her a very happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to Queen Meryl Streep❤️ Queen of Versatility and everything 🎂🎉

One of the Greatest Living Actresses and a treasure 💖 #HappyBirthdayMerylStreep ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/a3iCTsCvDY — there it is, Claire 🌼 (@claireyu) June 22, 2021

Another user recalled some of the actor's memorable roles and shared that the best Meryl Streep's movies are Holocaust, The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, The Bridges of Madison County and The Iron Lady.

Today is the birthday of Mary Louise or "Meryl" Streep (June 22, 1949)

Some of her memorable roles are in Holocaust, The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, The Bridges of Madison County and The Iron Lady #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/OgvPDa1Sfl — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) June 22, 2021

One user shared a few sentences quoted by Meryl herself about her "essence of acting" and called the Julie and Julia star a "dancing queen."

Take a look at some more wishes by fans on Meryl Streep's birthday

Happy Birthday to this fantastic, remarkable, outstanding, awesome, magnificent, marvelous, fabulous, fine, incredible, tremendous, phenomenal, superb, terrific, amazing, wondrous, admirable, excellent, you name it. Happy Happy Birthday #merylstreep 🥳❤ pic.twitter.com/zsgLg1QL0h — 🦋ᶜᶻᵃʳⁱⁿᵃ ᴮᵘˡˡᵒᶜᵏ⁻ᴮˡᵃⁿᶜʰᵉᵗᵗ🦋 (@sarahpaulsonph) June 21, 2021

"As there begins to be less time ahead of you, you want to be exactly who you are, without making it easier for everyone else."



The Queen turns 72! Happy Birthday #MerylStreep 🎂🥳#HappyBirthday#HappyBirthdayMerylStreep#CinemaForensic pic.twitter.com/bFDqBhSjj1 — Cinema Forensic (@CinemaForensic) June 22, 2021

Thanks for inspiring me, my sunrise. I admire you beyond words. Thank you for existing and being youself. Happy birthday! 💛🥂#MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/UTOYq05cyA — anna banana TDWP REUNION 📺: Masterchef s2 (@crainxgirlreser) June 22, 2021

A look at Meryl Streep's net worth

According to The Wealth Record, Meryl is one of the highest-paid female actors and is recorded to have a net worth valued at $110 million as of 2021. The outlet also shares that at one point in her career, Meryl was paid an amount of $1 million to $5 million per movie.

On the work front, Meryl was last seen in Ryan Murphy's The Prom alongside Nicole Kidman which premiered on Netflix in December 2020 and HBO Max's American comedy-drama Let Them All Talk which also released in December 2020. The Big Little Lies star will next be seen in the movie Don't Look Up in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie is slated to debut on Netflix later this year.

