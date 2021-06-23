Meryl Streep's 72nd Birthday Saw Her Get NYC Subway Stop 'renamed' In Her Honour

A local subway stop in Manhattan, New York was temporarily renamed 72nd Street after actor Meryl Streep. This feat was achieved by two artists who paid tribute to the actor for her works in films. The individuals named the signboard of “72 Street” to “72 Streep”. Photographer Adrian Wilson and Matt Duncan had spoken to the New York Post and revealed that they just had the idea and felt it was the perfect thing to do. They also called her national treasure and thus believed that everyone who saw the signboard would love it for sure. The artists changed the “t” in street with a removable letter “P” sticker, thus changing the word street to Streep.

The two individuals clicked pictures of their installation and posted them to their personal Instagram accounts wishing the actor on her 72nd Birthday. Fans seemed marvelled by the work and thus praised them for an amazing tribute. All the signboards around the area with “72 street” written on them were changed to “Streep” with small stickers. The reason for choosing that specific location was the fact that the actor turned 72 recently and thus the location seemed apt to the individuals. Further on, both individuals wished the actors their own personal way and thus paid further tribute to her. One of the artists shared the ages on his timeline with the caption “Subway becomes Her” which was a subtle reference to her 1992 hit film, Death Becomes her. Fans loved the installation and praised the artists and agreed to their sentiments behind the tribute.

The artists listed multiple shots of the subway station, thus showing all the places where they replaced the word street with Streep. From the track sign to the exit sign all of the names were changed in honour of Meryl Streep. At the end of their photo series, the individuals added a small gif of the actor simply trying to express their love for her work as an actor. Fans were impressed and applauded the two individuals for a unique and interesting tribute to their favourite actor. Meryl Streep celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and a number of fans wished the actor on that occasion. Fans trended birthday wishes for her on Twitter and thus celebrated the life and works of the three-time Academy Award winner.

