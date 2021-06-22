Meryl Streep's Birthday: From Kramer Vs. Kramer To The Iron Lady; 5 Iconic Roles Of Her

Oscar-winner Meryl Streep turns a year older on Tuesday, July 22. The evergreen star is celebrating her 72nd birthday today. Meryl has gained international fame for her fierce and enigmatic performances on-screen. Now, on the special occasion of her birthday, here we have listed down five iconic roles played by Streep that one shouldn’t miss watching.

Joanna Kramer from Kramer vs. Kramer

Helmed by Robert Benton, Kramer vs. Kramer features Meryl Streep essaying the role of Joanna, a frustrated spouse who walks out her husband and six-year-old son. However, after 18 months, she returns to fight the sole custody of her son. The legal drama showcases Meryl displaying strong emotions of angst, confusion, and deep melancholy. The actor also went on to earn her first Academy Award for this role.

Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady

Released in 2011, The Iron Lady is a British biographical film based on the life and career of Margaret Thatcher. She was the first woman and the longest-serving Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Meryl Streep essayed the role of the politician and went on to earn tremendous critical acclaim. Such was her performance, that Meryl registered another Academy Award in her kitty.

Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep starrer The Devil Wears Prada became one of her iconic movies of all time. In a recent interaction with Entertainment Weekly, the 72-year-old star revealed that she had to practice method acting for getting in the skin of her domineering and intimidating role as Miranda Priestly. The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name.

Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this black comedy fantasy film sees Meryl Streep playing the role of Madeline Aston. The film focuses on the pair of rivals who drink a magic potion that promises them eternal youth. They soon experience unpleasant side effects of the potion when they physically die and become walking, talking corpses.

Karen Silkwood in Silkwood

Meryl Streep plays the role of real-life whistle-blower Karen Silkwood in this biographical drama film. Karen was exposed to a life-threatening dose of nuclear radiation and died in a suspicious car accident at the age of 28. Meryl’s brilliant performance features her aptly portraying the heroic entity while flashing her co-workers and risking her life for the sake of justice all in one day.

(Image: Still from The Devil Wears Prada)

