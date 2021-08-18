Met Gala 2021: Here's All You Need To Know About The Theme, Guest List, Host And More

Get ready to feast your eyes, for the Met Gala 2021 is on the way! The Met Gala which has often been dubbed as "fashion’s big night out", has been known for inviting A-list celebrities from the world of entertainment and design, usually dressed in thematic outfits. After the cancellation of Met Gala 2020, fans have had several questions like, "when is met gala 2021 going to be held?", "what is the met gala 2021 theme?", "who is on the met gala 2021 guest list?" and "who is hosting the met gala 2021?"

Here are all the answers you need -

When is Met Gala 2021 going to be held?

The Met Gala 2020, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, the Costume Institute has announced a two-part Met Gala for 2021 and 2022. The Met Gala 2021 will be held on September 18 and will be called America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Reports also claim that a slightly smaller celebration is planned for September 13, 2021. The Met Gala 2022 will be held on May 5, 2022 and will be titled America: An Anthology of Fashion. Both shows will run through 5 September 2022.

Met Gala 2021 theme and more

The Met Gala 2021 theme will reportedly celebrate American designers and cultural, political and social events that have occurred during the pandemic. Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, in an interaction with Vogue, explained, "The main one was the fact that the American fashion community has been supporting us for 75 years, really since the beginning of the Costume Institute, so I wanted to acknowledge its support, and also to celebrate and reflect upon American fashion.".

Accoding to the outlet, Bolton takes inspiration from Witold Rybczynski’s Home: A Short History of an Idea essay and will transform the Anna Wintour Costume Center into an imaginary house for In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The report states that every room will have a particular theme like "joy, rebellion, warmth, nostalgia and more, and be occupied by an ancestor".

Explaining the Met Gala 2021 theme, Bolton said:

So for the porch, which is warmth, the idea would be to have perhaps Bonnie Cashin’s blanket coat that we pair with André Walker’s coat made from Hudson Bay blankets. In the garden, which is joy, the idea is to have a Mainbocher printed floral dress with the Oscar de la Renta dress that Taylor Swift wore to the Grammys.

The Met Gala 2022, which will be the second part of the festival, will be titled America: An Anthology of Fashion and will focus on inclusivity in fashion.

Met Gala 2021 guest list - Who is hosting the Met Gala 2021?

According to Page Six, the Met Gala 2021 guest list already includes several A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o. The outlet also claims that Emily Ratajkowski and Camilla Cabello have also made it to the list. While the outlet makes these claims, no official list has been announced, with Page Six also admitting, that the Chief External Relations Officer for The Costume Institute told them: "We do not comment on the guest list in advance of the Gala.".

While the guest list remains a secret, the Met Gala 2021 will be hosted by co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka and honorary chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour. In other news, all safety measures are reportedly being taken by the Met, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Daily Beast, a spokesperson said:

Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed.

IMAGE - MET GALA INSTA (FAN PAGE)