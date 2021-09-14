Met Gala 2021: Hyderabad's Philanthropist Sudha Reddy Makes Debut At Glamorous Eve

Fashions biggest night, Met Gala 2021's first part rolled out on September 13 after a year-long hiatus. Centring around the theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,' the night honoured legendary American designers and their impact throughout fashion's history. The event was attended by some of the biggest names in the global fashion and entertainment fraternity such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more. Amongst all the global fashionistas was Hyderabad-based philanthropist Sudha Reddy who made heads turn as she made her debut on the red carpet of the event.

(Image: PR)

Sudha Reddy, philanthropist and wife India-based billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy made a head-turning debut at Met Gala 2021. The philanthropist and business luminary paid a tribute to the ingenuity of American style with a spectacular creation put together by Indian fashion designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock that was further accentuated with diamond jewellery from the gem maestro Farah Ali Khan. Sudha Reddy is the first non-film luminary from the state of Telangana to have been invited to the global affair.

Talking about her experience Sudha Reddy said, “The Met Gala has been one of the most aspirational landmark events in the world of style, one that is keenly admired by fashion greats. Monday evening’s intimate gathering was special and memorable. It was an extremely rewarding outing for me, as I was able to exchange notes with many famous personalities, some of who are extremely keen to explore socio-economic welfare campaigns in association with the Sudha Reddy Foundation in the future. I am extremely humbled and honoured to have received this opportunity to represent my country at this eclectic fashion parade."

Talking about Reddy's outfit, designer Falguni Shane Peacock stated, "Sudha is a very dear friend and a cherished muse, who we have dressed on multiple milestone occasions in the past. It took us numerous sessions and more than 250 hours of labour to put together this remarkable statement piece. We have focussed on a lot on the detailing and we employed the services of our skilled atelier artisans in order to ensure the outfit does full justice to Sudha’s eclectic fashion aptitude."

(Image: PR)