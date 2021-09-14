Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner Looks Resplendent In Sheer Givenchy Gown

Met Gala 2021 is finally here and it is fashion's biggest night out with celebrities walking the red carpet while spreading oomph and panache with their glitzy outfits. Hollywood’s supermodel Kendal Jenner left the hearts to flutter at the red carpet after she arrived at the gala event in a sheer gown adorned with glittering gemstones. The 25-year-old model returned to the red carpet solo, without her partner Devin Booker at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Kendall looked ethereal as she wore a sheer gown embellished with glittering rhinestones for the night's American Fashion theme. She wore a skinny Givenchy gown that gave an amazing twist to her classic style. The look featured a long train and long jewel-embellished sleeves with a bold, diamond-covered choker. According to Page Six, Kendall’s look was inspired by famed Givenchy muse Audrey Hepburn's dress, which she wore in My Fair Lady. Kendal Jenner's beautiful dress came with a floor-grazing train, draped into a mermaid-like silhouette, highlighting her curves.

Kendall Jenner looks stunning in a glittery gown at Met Gala 2021 red carpet

Givenchy Creative Director, Matthew M Williams took to his Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses from Kendall Jenner’s red carpet look. She looked breathtaking as she aced the red carpet in the captivating gown. Other members of Kendall's famous family also graced the red carpet, with both mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian opting for all-black ensembles which have now become a talk of the tinsel town because of the unique outfit. Pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, however, skipped out on the America-themed event. Kendall first attended the Met Gala back in 2014 when she was 18 and has become a staple at the annual event.

The last time Kendall walked the Met Gala red carpet was in 2019. She had arrived at the event with sister Kylie Jenner wearing similarly-designed, orange and purple Las Vegas showgirl-inspired Versace looks. The Met Gala which raises money for the museum's Costume Institute was postponed last year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is being organized this year to celebrate the institute's 75th anniversary.

IMAGE: Instagram/@MATTHEWMWILLIAMS