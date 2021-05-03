Met Gala 2021: Timothee Chalamet May Co-host The Event In September

Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet is not only making his very first appearance at the Met Gala 2021, this September, he will also be co-hosting the star-studded event. According to a report by Page Six, the 25-year-old actor will be hosting the event along with superstar poet Amanda Gorman and CFDA Chairman Tom Ford.

The event, which usually takes place on the first Monday of May, has been pushed all the way to September this year owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. 'Fashion's biggest night out' will be held on September 13, 2021, which is the second Monday of September. The event cannot be held on September 6, 2021, as it marks Labour Day in America.

Met Gala 2021 to take place in two parts

According to Vogue, the Gala this year will take place in two parts. One, marking an intimate event with fewer people, and the other with more guests. The theme for both the events will be based on America.

'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' is the theme for part one of the event held on September 13, 2021. The second part will have the theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', which will be held in May 2022. Anna Wintour has also announced that the first part of the exhibition will be opened on September 18, 2021, in the Anna Wintour Costume Center. The next part will be available for display on May 5, 2022, in the period rooms of the American Wing. According to Page Six, the event is already sold out. The cost for solo tickets were $30,000 and for tables guests paid $275,000.

Why did last year's Met Gala get cancelled?

In 2020, the major fashion event was cancelled as the Coronavirus cases continued to rise, leading to lockdowns around the world. The theme for last year's event was supposed to be 'About Time: Fashion and Duration'. The Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art had decided to keep the exhibition for the theme opened. The section was open to visitors from October 29, 2021, to February 7, 2021. Last year, actors Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emma Stone, with co-chair Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, were set to host the event.