Met Gala 2021 To Be Co-chaired By Billie Elish, Chalamet, Amanda Gorman & Naomi Osaka

Met Gala 2021 is one of the highly anticipated events of the year and is set to witness the presence of several popular celebrities. There has also been a lot of speculation among fans with regards to the personalities who would be chairing the fashion event ever since its announcement. It has been recently revealed by Vogue that singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and Japanese tennis athlete Naomi Osaka would all be co-chairing this year’s Met Gala. A few among them have even confirmed the news on social media.

Met Gala 2021 to be co-chaired by Billie Eilish, Chalamet, Gorman and Naomi Osaka

The Met Gala, which is one of the most popular fashion events in the West, is known to usually take place on the first Monday of May. However, this year’s event will be taking place on September 13 and will host an in-person red carpet celebration titled “In America”. The theme of Met Gala 2021 is “American Independence”, which celebrates a “newfound sense of freedom: to gather, to travel and to get utterly dressed to the nines” in the wake of the pandemic.

This year, celebrities such as Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour will be present as honorary chairs at this event. The fundraising gala was cancelled last year due to the outbreak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition that took place last year had no red-carpet event owing to the guidelines that were provided. Timothee Chalamet posted a few pictures of all the celebrities who would be co-chairing along with him. Amanda Gorman, on the other hand, also shared a message in her tweet that had the pictures of all four of them. Addressing her message to her partners, she told the “legends” that she would be seeing them soon.

If I see Rihanna ima pass out. — NaomiOsakaå¤§å‚ãªãŠã¿ (@naomiosaka) May 3, 2021

Naomi Osaka put out a simple tweet to acknowledge this news for fans. She simply wrote by saying that she would “pass out” if she would see pop star Rihanna at the event. While Noami, Timothee and Amanda have already confirmed the news, Billie Eilish is yet to post about this highly awaited event.