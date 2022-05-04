Met Gala 2022: Amy Schumer & Venus Williams Address Will Smith's Slap Incident At Oscars

Hollywood's fashionable event, Met Gala 2022 concluded on a grand note on Monday as a plethora of stars graced the event while showcasing their sartorial picks. Comedian Amy Schumer dazzled the fund-raising event in black as she walked the carpet with tennis legend Venus Williams alongside climate activist Xiye Bastida and fashion designer Gabriela Hearst.

The outfits of all the four were designed by Hearst as they grabbed attention in their all-black attires paired with cool sunglasses. During her presence on the red carpet at the gala event, Amy addressed the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Oscars this year which became a talking point later.

Amy Schumer, Venus Williams address Will Smith's slap incident at Oscars

During an interaction with ET on the red carpet, Schumer opened up about Will Smith's slap incident at the Oscars 2022. Notably, Schumer who was one of the three female co-hosts at the show shared her views on the shocking incident. For the unversed, During the 94th Academy Awards, Oscar winner star Will Smith slapped stand-up comedian Chris Rock at the live-broadcasting ceremony after a joke made by the Rock about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett did not sit right with the actor.

During her appearance at Met Gala 2022, Schumer was asked if she had contacted Rock at all after the event to which she replied, "Chris is good. He's such a bad** and I'm so proud of him." Apart from this, the 40-year-old star also took a moment to compliment her fellow co-hosts who did not lose hope even during the odd situation and pulled off the show nicely. "I'm proud of what [fellow Oscars hosts] Wanda [Sykes] and Regina [Hall] and I did that night," Schumer added.

However, on the other hand, Tennis star Venus Williams, on whom Will Smith's Oscar-winning film King Richard was based, evaded the same question and instead chose to speak about the film when asked the same question.

Talking about the film, the ace sportswoman said, "I mean, I'm so proud of the film and it really represents my family and my father so well and we couldn't have been happier to bring home an Oscar."

IMAGE: Instagram/amyschumer/AP