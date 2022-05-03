Met Gala 2022: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Make Solo Appearance At Gala Event Post Split

It has been seven months since Senorita singer duo Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have announced their split. The two stars, who had raised the fashion bar and oomph last year with their Met Gala presence together, were spotted making solo appearances on Met Gala 2022 red carpet.

Hollywood's most-fashionable night that has been grabbing eyeballs since the time it started, has been witnessing a bevy of stars making an appearance in style. Showcasing their creative take on the Gilded Glamour theme, the stars have left no stone unturned to flaunt their sartorial picks.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello make solo appearance

Raising the temperature this year was Camila Cabello who looked like an actual princess. The singer rocked a two-piece gown by Prabal Gurung at the 2022 Met Gala featuring multiple cutouts and multicolor flower decals. Camila was dressed to impress as part of this year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

On the other hand, Shawn exuberated 'Bridgerton' vibes as he wore a navy and burgundy suit jacket and pants, which was suitably on the theme. On the red carpet, the two missed each other, having different arrival times.

For the unversed, the ex-couple had parted ways in November last year after dating for more than two years. They announced the split on their respective Instagram Stories, writing, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward (sic)," the statement then read.

The two had grabbed the attention of all their fans last year during their Met Gala appearance together as a couple. Both dressed in Michael Kors, Camila wore a sequin deep purple co-ord set that entailed a sleepless crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt that had a ruched detail towards the side. On the other hand, Shawn chose to go all-black with a black leather jacket that bared his drool-inducing abs. A shirtless look did awesomely well. It was styled with velvet pants that oozed out a luxe appeal along with double belts that stood with gold buckles.

IMAGE: Instagram/camila_cabello/stylecaster