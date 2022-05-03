Last Updated:

Met Gala 2022: Cardi B To Gigi Hadid, Take A Look At Best-dressed Stars On Red Carpet

Met Gala 2022 has kick-started in style with a plethora of stars making red carpet statements in sartorial choices that is sure to leave all fans intrigued

Prachi Arya
1/10
IMAGE: Instagram/metmuseum

Gigi Hadid was more redefined cat woman than golden girl. She wore a tight-as-skin, blood red Latex catsuit with a corseted bodice and huge, heavy quilted coat from Versace.

2/10
IMAGE: Instagram/metmuseum

Megan Thee Stallion channeled Greek goddess glamour as she made her grand entrance at the star-studded event. The rapper wore a gold sequin Moschino gown with a dramatic thigh-high slit. 

3/10
IMAGE: Instagram/metmuseum

For Cardi B, gilded glamour looks a lot like dripping in gold chains from head to toe. With the help of Donatella Versace, singer wore a body-skimming bodice dress that hugged every curve of her body.

4/10
IMAGE: Instagram/metmuseum

Amy Schumer, Venus Williams, Xiye Bastida and Gabriela Hearst ditched the theme as they all donned balck at the red carpet. They rounded up their looks with black sunglasses. 

5/10
IMAGE: Instagram/The.Thinkings

For Met Gala, businessmam Elon Musk made the red carpet appearance with model mom Maye. While Elon wore a tuxedo, his mother opted for a burgundy Dior gown, which she paired with a Dior bag. 

6/10
IMAGE: Instagram/metmuseum

Ace producer-director Mindy Kaling walked Met Gala red carpet in a lavender gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit by Prabal Gurung with dramatic shoulder trains and purple floral studds.

7/10
IMAGE: Instagram/metmuseum

Singer Camila Cabello made a solo appearance at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in a huge white gown with a midriff top, from Prabal Gurung.

8/10
IMAGE: Instagram/MetGalaofficial

Kim Kardashian walked Met Gala red carpet in a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy. She was accompanied by boyfriend Pete Davidson.

9/10
IMAGE: AP

Hollywood's adorable cpouple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended Met Gala 2022 in style. Blake Lively smiled for the cameras in a grand Versace gown, with husband Ryan Reynolds in a tuxedo.

10/10
IMAGE: AP

Vogue livestream co-host Vanessa Hudgens made her way up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a vaguely Victorian black sheer lace gown with a long train.

