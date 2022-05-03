Met Gala 2022: Cardi B To Gigi Hadid, Take A Look At Best-dressed Stars On Red Carpet

Last Updated: 3rd May, 2022 08:12 IST

Vogue livestream co-host Vanessa Hudgens made her way up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a vaguely Victorian black sheer lace gown with a long train.

Hollywood's adorable cpouple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended Met Gala 2022 in style. Blake Lively smiled for the cameras in a grand Versace gown, with husband Ryan Reynolds in a tuxedo.

Kim Kardashian walked Met Gala red carpet in a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy. She was accompanied by boyfriend Pete Davidson.

For Met Gala, businessmam Elon Musk made the red carpet appearance with model mom Maye. While Elon wore a tuxedo, his mother opted for a burgundy Dior gown, which she paired with a Dior bag.

Amy Schumer, Venus Williams, Xiye Bastida and Gabriela Hearst ditched the theme as they all donned balck at the red carpet. They rounded up their looks with black sunglasses.

For Cardi B, gilded glamour looks a lot like dripping in gold chains from head to toe. With the help of Donatella Versace, singer wore a body-skimming bodice dress that hugged every curve of her body.

Megan Thee Stallion channeled Greek goddess glamour as she made her grand entrance at the star-studded event. The rapper wore a gold sequin Moschino gown with a dramatic thigh-high slit.

Gigi Hadid was more redefined cat woman than golden girl. She wore a tight-as-skin, blood red Latex catsuit with a corseted bodice and huge, heavy quilted coat from Versace.

