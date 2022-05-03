Met Gala 2022: Decoding Kardashian-Jenner Clan's 'Gilded Glamour' Looks

The Met Gala 2022 saw many celebrities from various industries grace the red carpet in their stunning outfits. The evening's theme was Gilded Glamour and a majority of celebrities tried to incorporate the same into their outfits. Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and many more celebs donned their best outfits and turned heads on the red carpet. However, Met Gala 2022 was the most special for the Kardashian-Jenner family as all the five sisters along with their mother, Kris Jenner, were invited to the event for the first time.

While Kris, Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been regular on the guestlist for years, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian made their Met Gala debut this year. The Kardashian-Jenner family surely stole the limelight and Kim Kardashian added to the glamour in her Marilyn Monroe dress. Here are the details about the Kardashian-Jenner family's 'Gilded' outfits.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian made her Met Gala debut in a custom gold hand-beaded fringe column gown from Moschino by Jeremy Scott. The American socialite also added an exaggerated shoulder shawl to her look and completed it with black satin gloves. Talking to Vogue, Khloe also revealed her dress was made in a time span of 10 days.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian graced the red carpet of the Met Gala for the very first time. She was accompanied by her fiance Travis Barker. The two twinned in black and white outfits designed by Thom Browne. Explaining her look to Vogue, Kourtney revealed that her outfit was a deconstructed version of Travis Barker's look.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner paid homage to the late designer Virgil Abloh as she wore a bridal dress from his Off-White label. The beauty mogul wore a white coloured bridal gown with feathery accents and a giant skirt, She also added a white veil baseball cap to her look.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner went for a black look this year as she appeared in a custom Prada ballgown. The gown consisted of a tulle top made with a sheer embroidered fabric and a voluminous silk satin skirt. She completed her look with black sandals and a triangle handbag.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner channelled Jackie Kennedy in a one-shoulder yellow coloured flowy dress by Oscar de la Renta. She completed her look with white gloves, earrings and a silver purse.

Kim Kardashian

It is safe to say that Kim Kardashian was the showstopper of Met Gala 2022. The beauty mogul paid homage to Marilyn Monroe as she donned the latter's 60-years-old "Happy Birthday, Mr President" dress. Kim Kardashian revealed she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner/@kimkardashian