Met Gala 2022: Evan Mock Dons Unusual Formal Suit, Teases 'Gossip Girl Season 2'

American model-actor Evan Mock's appearance at Met Gala 2022 turned out to be quite special as the star hinted at something interesting coming up. The actor pulled up to the 2022 Met Gala in style, and it will not be incorrect to say that he understood the assignment when it comes to the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme and Gilded Glamour dress code.

Instead of opting for that usual traditional menswear look that is typically seen by stars wearing on the red carpet, Evan rocked a white button-up shirt with a tulip collar and a cream-colored satin suit. The star's look is from the Gen Z-founded brand, Head of State, which prides itself on its "unique clashing intersectionality" and "aims to provoke and further dialogue about the past, current and future state of marginalized spaces." Soon after he left hearts to flutter with his outstanding looks, the actor teased fans about surprising news.

Evan Mock teases Gossip Girl 2 at Met Gala 2022

During his interaction with Variety on the red carpet, the actor made the revelation about the popular series Gossip Girl season 2 and shared how the first season was just a trailer for the upcoming season. While sharing his views, the 24-year-old star who plays one of the main characters, Aki Menzies in the show said, "I can't tell much about the show but it turns up a lot. I feel that the first season was like a sneak peek of the trailer to the second season It pushes the envelope and I also had so much fun filming because everyone now knows each one better and the crew is more like a family. So yes, it seems good to me."

IMAGE: Instagram/TheWorldOfFashion2/TwitterGossipGirlFile