Met Gala 2022: From Rihanna To Lady Gaga, The Most Memorable Met Gala Moments In Pics

Hollywood's biggest fashion night Met Gala 2022 is around the corner. Ahead of the event, let's revisit some unforgettable moments from the event's history.

Kim Kardashian's all-black look from Met Gala 2021 surprised her fans and managed to grab the headlines for quite a long time.

The use of phones for selfies & pictures is banned at Met Gala. However, there have been instances where this rule has been broken. Kylie Jenner's bathroom selfie had gone viral in 2017.

Billy Porter's majestic Met Gala 2019 look will always be remembered in the history of the event. His entry was nothing less than a royal affair.

Rihanna's iconic yellow coloured Guo Pei dress is to date most memorable outfit and there are numerous memes about it on the internet.

Frank Ocean managed to garner all the attention at the 2021 Met Gala after he came along with a mechanical, alien green-colour baby doll.

At the 2018 Met Gala event, singer Rihanna surprised her fans by dressing up as a pope. Her outfit became one of the most talked-about aspects of the event.

Lady Gaga stole all the limelight at the 2019 Met Gala event where she put up a dramatic show by showcasing the various sides of her costume.

