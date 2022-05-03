Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid's Outfit Becomes Topic Of Discussion; Fans Compare It To 'sofa'

The star-studded event, Met Gala 2022 witnessed many A-lister celebrities making heads turn in their stunning outfits. While the majority of celebrities followed this year's 'Gilded Glamour' theme, a lot of stars became a topic of discussion amongst fans for their sartorial choices of attires.

American model Gigi Hadid who is well known for her impeccable taste in fashion and always manages to stun the fashion police on the runway showed up at the glamourous event in an offbeat outfit. Gigi's latex catsuit garnered netizens' attention and soon become a topic of discussion on social media.

Gigi Hadid's outfit became a subject of discussion on the internet

Met Gala 2022 witnessed some of the Hollywood film fraternity's renowned faces experimenting with their choices of attires. One of them was Gigi Hadid who stunned the global audience with her outfit. Gigi opted for a red-coloured latex corset catsuit from Versace. She paired the ensemble with a humongous puffer jacket in a deep burgundy shade.

On its official Instagram page, Versace gave details about Gigi Hadid's Met Gala look and wrote: "Gigi Hadid attends the Met Gala 2022 in an Atelier Versace custom puffer coat worn over a corset catsuit, in a modern interpretation of coats from the late 1800s and a refresh of the Dolman silhouette for a new age of glamour. Crafted in a deep jewel-toned burgundy silk duchesse, the oversized opera coat features a degrade quilted finish and is worn over a latex catsuit with boned corset and Atelier Versace pointed neckline. The corset and the overexaggerated volume of the jacket confront each other in a decadent display of contrast inspired by the volume and dramatic change in womenswear silhouettes of late 1800s."

Gigi's outfit became a major meme subject as it did not go well with most of the users. Fans took to their social media handles and expressed their thoughts on the same. They even compared her outfit to a 'sofa.'

More about Met Gala 2022

This year's Met Gala saw a lot of well-known celebrities gracing the red carpet, including Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Joe Jonas Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, and many others.

