Met Gala 2022: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Arrive Together In Coordinated Outfits

The biggest fashion event of the year, Met Gala 2022 kickstarted on a glamourous note with many renowned faces of the entertainment world hitting the red carpet in their stylish best. A lot of power couples, including Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz, Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson, and many others stunned in their classy outfits as per the event's theme- Gilded Glamour.

Much loved couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrived at the event in glamorous outfits and painted the town red with their mushy romance on the red carpet of the star-studded night.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on the red carpet of Met Gala 2022

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker graced the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 hand-in-hand. The duo looked stunning in matching black-and-white skirts by Thom Browne. Kourtney opted for a high-slit black skirt with a long-sleeve white shirt. Travis on the other hand looked dapper in a pleated kilt. The couple perfectly complimented each other in black and white twinning attires. They couldn't keep their hands off each other as they posed on the red carpet which clearly showed that they are head over heels in love with each other. The much-loved power couples sealed their love with a kiss in between the posing sessions.

Other Couples on the red carpet of Met Gala 2022

Met Gala 2022 witnessed a lot of power couples. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz surely grabbed all the attention as the newlyweds looked their best in classy outfits. Soon-to-be mom Sophie Turner arrived at the event in style and flaunted her baby bump as she posed with her husband Joe Jonas. Moreover, Kim Kardashian too arrived at the venue with her beau Pete Davidson in a sleeveless golden shimmery gown.

Image: Twitter/@ANI_Digital