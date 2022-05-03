Met Gala 2022: Mindy Kaling Shines At 'fashionable Event' In Prabal Gurung's Lilac Outfit

Popular Hollywood personality, Mindy Kaling turned eyeballs as she looked sensational while attending the 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday. Matching up with this year's theme, the ace producer-actor and filmmaker left hearts to flutter in a lavender gown.

The 42-year-old star donned a lilac gown with a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage, and a thigh-high slit on the side. She complimented the gown with matching silk pumps and glitzy diamond pieces.

The star did not copy other stars in embracing the Gilded Glamour theme by wearing a tiara, gloves, or a bustle, but she added a touch of sheer elegance to the look that pays homage to the white tie formalwear of the Gilded Age. Unlike many attendees, Kaling actually wore an American designer to celebrate this year's Americana moment. The star even shared a post on Instagram while hailing the designer for bringing out his best stuff.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala, is considered by many the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets.' Hollywood's biggest fashionable night is traditionally held on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute in New York City, with last year's event moved to September due to the pandemic.

Last year, with the theme being 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,' Mindy wore a navy blue gown with a thick black belt by American designer Tory Burch. Mindy was not the only star that represented designer Prabal Gurung. Stars like Michelle Yeoh, Kiki Layne, Camila Cabello, and Mindy were a few stars who ore outfits designed by the American designer.

IMAGE: Instagram/mindykaling