Met Gala 2022: Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Flips Script With Clothing Choice, Wows Fans

The much-awaited Met Gala 2022 took place on May 1 and hosted some of the most popular celebrities from the world of entertainment. The theme for the night was Glided glamour, white-tie, and Marvel's Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac attended the prestigious fashion event and left his fans and followers in awe. He was also accompanied by his wife, Elvira Lind, and the duo turned heads with their iconic and out-of-the-box looks.

Oscar Isaac, Elvira Lind at Met Gala 2022

Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in style to attend fashion's biggest night. Oscar Isaac was seen in a black and white dress, with a black jacket, as she struck a pose alongside his wife Elvira Lind, who looked stunning in a matching black and white suit.

She also added a white bow tie to her look and wore black heels to the event. Apart from giving their fans and followers fashion goals, they also gave them couple goals as they walked the red carpet together. Both their outfits walk hailed by fans and followers online, who took to the comments section of the pictures uploaded by The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Have a look at Oscar Isaac, Elvira Lind's Met Gala looks

Looks like double trouble on the red carpet with #OscarIsaac and wife Elvira Lind 👯‍♂️ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6EVLCLkdP0 — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 3, 2022

A netizen took to the comments section of the post and praised the duo for their 'subtle reverse gender norms and matching'. Some Moon Knight fans also believed Oscar Isaac's look was similar to the costumes on the show and mentioned they loved it. They praised the couple's 'gorgeous' look and were over the moon with their out-of-the-box outfit selection.

Loveeee the subtle reverse gender norms and matching so simple but just enough !! — вяιαииα (@Briannasdone) May 3, 2022

I love how the lines are somewhat evocative of a Moon Knight costume.

❤️ — yammerjaw ❤️ (@yammerjaw) May 3, 2022

Love them! — 💫 Jenny Day by day (@JennyTheVoice) May 3, 2022

Okay so your telling me that Oscar Isaac is wearing a goddamn dress and his wife a suit and they're just gorgeous ?! #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/abJqLGccxV — Emma |𝘒𝘌𝘕𝘖𝘉𝘐 𝘓𝘌 27 𝘔𝘈𝘐| (@Sos0Lee) May 3, 2022

The much-loved couple spoke to Vanity Fair ahead of the Met Gala and Oscar mentioned that the 2022 event would mark the first time he was attending the fashion gala. Elvira hilariously called the duo's outing an 'extravagant date night'. Oscar mentioned that the duo wished to 'play around' with the idea of who's supposed to wear a dress and who's supposed to wear a suit.

He then mentioned that the couple's looks were the most 'aggressively coordinated' they had ever been. The actor is in the news for his series Moon Knight, and his fans are currently awaiting episode 6 of the hit Disney+ Hotstar show, which will release on May 4, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@moonreids