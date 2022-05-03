Last Updated:

Met Gala 2022: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Draws Criticism With His 'End Gun Violence' Tuxedo

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a bold fashion statement at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet by opting for a long tuxedo coat that read "End Gun Violence."

Kriti Nayyar
New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a bold fashion statement at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet by opting for a long black tuxedo coat that read "End Gun Violence." The Mayor, who arrived alongside his girlfriend, Tracey Collins at this year's biggest fashion soiree, had his outfit designed by Brooklyn-based artist Laolu Senbanjo, according to Bloomberg. 

He also told the publication that the "goal is to end gun violence and save our children". His attire received mixed reactions from netizens, with many of them criticising how he should be actually examining the rise in crimes in NYC, rather than sporting a certain look. 

NYC Mayor's 'End Gun Violence' Met Gala jacket sparks criticism online

Posting glimpses from the Met Gala 2022 red carpet appearance, the NYC Mayor wrote, "Bringing a little swagger back to the #MetGala! Honoured to be here." His tuxedo jacket features iconic sights of New York, such as the Brooklyn Bridge. It also showcases a large handgun with a stop sign covering it. Adams also paid tribute to the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority with the design on his lapels and sleeves. Take a look. 

Critiquing how his attire has done nothing worthwhile in advocating the cause, one netizen wrote, "If Eric Adam’s wants to end gun violence he should examine the rise in crime in his city, start blaming it on the criminals roaming the streets, not law-abiding citizens who own guns. Also the tux is hideous." 

Others also called his presence at the Met Gala 'unforgivable', with one Twitterati sarcastically mentioning, "Oh thank goodness NYC is safe now."

According to the data released by NYPD recently, there was a 16.2% increase in shootings in the city. In the month of March, NYC reported 115 shootings as opposed to 99 shootings in March 2021. 

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @NYCMAYOR)

