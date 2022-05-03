Met Gala 2022: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Draws Criticism With His 'End Gun Violence' Tuxedo

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a bold fashion statement at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet by opting for a long black tuxedo coat that read "End Gun Violence." The Mayor, who arrived alongside his girlfriend, Tracey Collins at this year's biggest fashion soiree, had his outfit designed by Brooklyn-based artist Laolu Senbanjo, according to Bloomberg.

He also told the publication that the "goal is to end gun violence and save our children". His attire received mixed reactions from netizens, with many of them criticising how he should be actually examining the rise in crimes in NYC, rather than sporting a certain look.

NYC Mayor's 'End Gun Violence' Met Gala jacket sparks criticism online

Posting glimpses from the Met Gala 2022 red carpet appearance, the NYC Mayor wrote, "Bringing a little swagger back to the #MetGala! Honoured to be here." His tuxedo jacket features iconic sights of New York, such as the Brooklyn Bridge. It also showcases a large handgun with a stop sign covering it. Adams also paid tribute to the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority with the design on his lapels and sleeves. Take a look.

Bringing a little swagger back to the #MetGala!



Honored to be here. pic.twitter.com/PuyOfy6FmQ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 3, 2022

Critiquing how his attire has done nothing worthwhile in advocating the cause, one netizen wrote, "If Eric Adam’s wants to end gun violence he should examine the rise in crime in his city, start blaming it on the criminals roaming the streets, not law-abiding citizens who own guns. Also the tux is hideous."

Others also called his presence at the Met Gala 'unforgivable', with one Twitterati sarcastically mentioning, "Oh thank goodness NYC is safe now."

If Eric Adam’s wants to end gun violence he should examine the rise in crime in his city, start blaming it on the criminals roaming the streets, not law abiding citizens who own guns. Also the tux is hideous. https://t.co/vfWSKx7jw1 — Concerned in NYC (@ConcernedinNYC2) May 3, 2022

When Eric Adams says ending gun violence what he means is reestablishing the same violent police unit that was disbanded for racially profiling and brutalizing people, and passionately defending one of his officers shooting an 18 year old in the head for running a red light pic.twitter.com/wuWVlm00TI — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) May 2, 2022

Eric Adam’s at the Met is unforgivable — L (@Lindsr_) May 2, 2022

According to the data released by NYPD recently, there was a 16.2% increase in shootings in the city. In the month of March, NYC reported 115 shootings as opposed to 99 shootings in March 2021.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @NYCMAYOR)