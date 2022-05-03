Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds showed up in style at the Met Gala 2022, undoubtedly becoming the most impressive Hollywood couple at the biggest fashion event. While doing justice to the 'gilded glamour' theme, the duo didn't cease to impress fans with their impeccable chemistry, as the Deadpool star swooned over Lively's wardrobe transformation.

The mom of three, who wore a strapless custom Atelier Versace dress, with a bow detailing and matching rose opera gloves, left audiences startled as her attire mutated in another layer of light blue as the bow was opened. This transition had Reynolds give a jaw-dropped reaction, a glimpse of which is going viral on the internet as netizens hail the 'perfect husband'.

Blake Lively's transforming Met Gala 2022 dress leaves Ryan Reynolds jaw-dropped

While Reynolds was initially stunned by the outfit change, he later looked proudly at her and even applauded the Gossip Girl star during the grand reveal. This led to a flood of comments lauding the couple's romance, with one Twitterati stating, "Find a man who looks at you like Ryan does to Blake." Another wrote, "If he Doesn't look at you the way RYAN looks at BLAKE, Girl he is not the one,”

As for Blake Lively's attire, it paid tribute to various iconic buildings of New York. The transformation from bronze-copper to blue-green came as an ode to the Statue of Liberty, whose colour has turned green over the centuries due to oxidation. The dress was encrusted with crystal and metallic leather and tri-tone copper foil.

Talking to ET about the inspiration for the ensemble, Lively mentioned, "I looked at New York City architecture for this event, and I loved the copper patinas. I asked Versace if we could do it and they said, 'Oh god, OK, let's try!' And we did." For the uninitiated, the Met Gala theme this year is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @PALARCON)