Met Gala 2022: Sebastian Stan Adds Pink Galore Twist To 'gilded Glamour' Theme; See Pics

From a glamourous gown paired with a baseball cap to a reversible gown, this year's Met Gala 2022 was filled with many memorable fashion moments. A-list celebrities like Blake Lively, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and more graced the red carpet to put their best put forward to adhere to the theme of Gilded Glamour. While the female celebrities are known to steal the show with their unique and often bizarre attires at the event, men have often fallen short of impressing the critics and general public with their attires.

Often going with the classic black suit, male celebrities often fail to leave a mark on the red carpet. However, actor Sebastian Stan managed to escape this narrative by adding his charm and personality to this year's theme and revamping the classic tux.

Sebastian Stan at Met Gala 2022

Sebastian Stan, who was recently seen in the film Pam & Tommy, trend the red carpet a few shades lighter with his flamboyant pink suit. The actor donned a Valentino ensemble and walked the Met Gala 2022 in monochromatic attire. With a hot pink overcoat over a matching shirt and jacket, the actor completed the look with hot pink shoes. Even the shoelaces were not spared.

Taking to his Instagram, the 39-year-old shared his look for the event where he is seen sitting in his room with a drink in his hand. He shared the picture with the caption, ''Spring time in New York 🗽 #Valentino #MetGala #MetInAmerica''. Check out the post below.

Sebastian Stan's attire received divided reactions on social media. Many netizens praised the actor for defying the theme as well as ditching the usual black tuxedo on the red carpet. On the other hand, a few appeared confused over his attire.

One netizen wrote, ''idc if sebastian stan is not on theme for the met gala, at least he’s not wearing a black suit'' while another wrote, ''sebastian stan is not on theme but giving barbie. i'll let it slide #MetGala''. Many hilariously commented about how they would forgive Stan for not following the theme as he managed to appear dapper in the pink suit.

He didn’t follow the theme but he’s too hot not to forgive him so… — Cock Destroyer (@periodtluv1000) May 2, 2022

Sebastian out here giving us Elton John vibes for the #MetGala and I'm here for it😊💖 #SebastianStan pic.twitter.com/1xcKanYmPU — Shan⚡ (@babyshan211) May 2, 2022

Not digging the pink but I’m currently crushing on him so... whatevs — pammycakes1011 (@pammycakes1011) May 2, 2022

Image: Instagram/@imsebastianstan