Last Updated:

Met Gala 2022: Simone Ashley & More 'Bridgerton' Stars Give Modern Twist To Event's Theme

With the Met Gala 2022 taking place, several stars from the Bridgerton team including Simone Ashley, Phoebe and more also graced the red carpet in best outfits.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Bridgerton cast at Met Gala 2022
1/5
IMAGE: Instagram/MetMuseum

Actor Nicola Coughlan who plays the role of Penelope, wore blush pink and black gown covered with floating plumes & glittering embellishments. She wore the collection by British designer Richard Quinn

Bridgerton cast at Met Gala 2022
2/5
IMAGE: Instagram/sassypants25

Actor Ashley Simone who plays the role of Kate Sharma in the series, opted for a sleeker look in Moschino. Sporting a slick and posh ponytail, she wore a metallic bustier with floor length skirt.

Bridgerton cast at Met Gala 2022
3/5
IMAGE: Instagram/Popculture

Actor Phoebe Dynevor made her entry in a vampy Louis Vuitton dress, with sheer paneling, delicate beading, and a peplum skirt.

Bridgerton cast at Met Gala 2022
4/5
IMAGE: Instagram/Popculture

Actor Regé-Jean Page who bid goodbye after season one, looked dapper in deep blue velvet blazer, with a peek of glittering lining bordering his collarless shirt, and a matching brooch.

Bridgerton cast at Met Gala 2022
5/5
IMAGE: Instagram/SimmoneAsshleyBrazil

Actor Ashley Simone who graced Met Gala red carpet in Moschino dress, can be seen posing with creative director Jeremy Scott. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Met Gala 2022, Simone Ashley, Phoebe Dynevor
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Sidharth Malhotra to Tara Sutaria; celebrities make their stylish appearance in the city

Sidharth Malhotra to Tara Sutaria; celebrities make their stylish appearance in the city
Met Gala 2022: Cardi B to Gigi Hadid, take a look at best-dressed stars on red carpet

Met Gala 2022: Cardi B to Gigi Hadid, take a look at best-dressed stars on red carpet
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com