Met Gala 2023: Moms-to-be Rihanna, Serena Williams Walk Red Carpet With Baby Bumps

Rihanna, supermodel Karlie Kloss and tennis star Serena Williams flaunted their baby bumps at the Met Gala 2023. They made for stunning moms-to-be.

Rihanna
Image: AP News

Singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala 2023 with her partner A$AP Rocky. She wore an ivory white wedding gown with a large Fendi fur coat. 

Rihanna
Image: AP News

Her coat also featured ivory white flower designs covering her head and shoulders. She completed her look with white sunglasses and a red Fenty lipstick. 

Serena Williams
Image: AP News

Serena Williams arrived at Met Gala 2023 in a black and white gown from Gucci and paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. She also announced her pregnancy with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Karlie Kross
Image: AP News

Karlie Kross confirmed her second pregnancy by flaunting her baby bump at the event. She wore a long-sleeved black gown from Loewe, which featured gold detailing. She wore a set of pearl necklaces.

Rihanna
Image: AP News

Rihanna showed off her complete look by pairing her white wedding gown with her large fur coat. She walked the red carpet with partner A$AP Rocky.

