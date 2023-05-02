Met Gala 2023: Moms-to-be Rihanna, Serena Williams Walk Red Carpet With Baby Bumps

Quick links:
Singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala 2023 with her partner A$AP Rocky. She wore an ivory white wedding gown with a large Fendi fur coat.
Her coat also featured ivory white flower designs covering her head and shoulders. She completed her look with white sunglasses and a red Fenty lipstick.
Serena Williams arrived at Met Gala 2023 in a black and white gown from Gucci and paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. She also announced her pregnancy with her husband Alexis Ohanian.
Karlie Kross confirmed her second pregnancy by flaunting her baby bump at the event. She wore a long-sleeved black gown from Loewe, which featured gold detailing. She wore a set of pearl necklaces.