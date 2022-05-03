Met Gala: Riz Ahmed Sports Attire To Pay Homage To Immigrants Who Kept 'Gilded Age Going'

The prestigious Met Gala 2022 took place on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the theme for the night was Glided glamour. The star-studded night included several celebrities who put their own spin on the theme of the event, including Nightcrawler actor, Riz Ahmed. The actor mentioned that his look for the night paid homage to immigrant workers, and those who 'kept the Gilded Age going'.

Riz Ahmed at Met Gala 2022

The Met Gala red carpet saw several popular artistes and celebrities stand out with their bold and unique fashion choices. Among them was Riz Ahmed, who donned a navy blue jacket by 4S Designs. He paired the jacket with a matching pair of pants and a white tank top, with which he wore knee-high leather boots.

He also wore a Cartier necklace, which he mentioned in a conversation with Vogue, was inspired by India and the country's style of jewellery. He also told the publication that his look was a 'homage to the immigrant workers who kept the Gilded Age going'.

The actor's stylist Julie Ragolia also spoke to the news outlet and mentioned that she wanted the star's look to focus on 'the unseen'. She said, "This look is for everyone who thinks they don’t have a voice. They do."

Riz Ahmed was last in the news after he won an Oscar at the recent 2022 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The actor was honoured with the award for his work in The Long Goodbye, which was helmed by Aneil Karia. The film also saw Nikkita Chadha, Rish Shah, Ambreen Razia and others in pivotal roles.

The actor penned down a note of gratitude after the Oscars 2022 and mentioned that his film was about 'holding nothing back'. In his acceptance speech, he spoke about peace amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

According to The Guardian, he said, "In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no 'us' and 'them'. There's just 'us'. This is for everyone who feels like they don't belong. Anyone who feels like they're stuck in no man's land. You're not alone. We'll meet you there. That's where the future is. Peace".

Image: Instagram/@rizahmed