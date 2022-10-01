Meta Gala 2023 Theme Announced; Late Designer Karl Lagerfeld's Work To Be Celebrated

The much-awaited theme of Hollywood's most fashionable event, the Met Gala 2023 has been finally revealed. The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 30 announced that the upcoming Met Gala will celebrate the works of the late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

The upcoming annual spring exhibition, which has been named ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of beauty’ will celebrate the works of the noted designer, who was the former creative director of one of the beauty brands, Chanel.

Met Gala 2023 theme announced

As per various media reports, it is believed that the upcoming exhibition will be open to the public from May 2023 to June 2023. Through the theme and exhibition next year for the glamorous event, the gala in May will celebrate Karl Lagerfeld's 65-year career at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Max Hollein, a director of The Met, stated that Met Gala 2023 will bring an immersive exhibition that will provide a chance for the public to experience a big part of Karl Lagerfeld’s boundless imagination and passion. According to social media post by The Met, the theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of beauty’ will explore the late designer's creative arts from the 1950s to his final collection which was released in 2019. Around 150 designs of Lagerfeld, from his collaborations with renowned brands like Chloe, Fendi, Chanel, Balmain, and Patou, and his label, will be featured in the Met Gala exhibition of 2023.

As per the social media post, the exhibition and the benefit for The Costume Institute are made possible by CHANEL.⁣ Major support is provided by Fendi.⁣ Additional funding was provided by KARL LAGERFELD trust and Condé Nast.

This will be the third time that the Met has hosted a designer show, following Alexander McQueen (died 2010) in 2011 and Rei Kawakubo in 2017. One of the iconic designers, Karl Lagerfeld, was active in the fashion industry for around 7 decades. He made his debut as a designer in the 1950s, with the release of his first collection. The designer passed away the same year at the age of 85, from complications of pancreatic cancer.



IMAGE: Instagram/karllagerfeld