Mexican Singer Jerry Demara Passes Away After 'unbearable Pain' Due To Vitamin Injections

Mexican singer-songwriter Jerry Demara passed away in agony on November 30 after improperly injecting vitamins into his buttocks. The 42-year-old performer passed away at a hospital in Brawley, California. Just a few hours prior to his death, Jerry went live on Facebook in which he told fans that he is admitted to the hospital after taking the vitamin jabs and he is suffering from great pain.

Singer Jerry Demara passes away

The singer in the video said, “I am in the hospital because I have a problem in [my] bottom. By mistake, I used [the injections on] three different days, far from each other. I injected vitamins and the day before yesterday I did the same in the other part of my bottom. I have been suffering strong pain, around 12 levels out of 10, for six hours.”

In the comment section, his wife Claudia Plascencia was the first one to write about her late husband’s condition and wrote, “jerry is very well from covid without symptoms what it brings is intolerable pain in the leg and buttocks almost passed out raving and vomiting but we are already in the hospital Brawley hope things go better here.”

Jerry, who rose to fame in 2012 on The Voice Mexico before being nominated Best Regional Mexican album at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2018, did not reveal what type of vitamins he had injected and why had done so. In 2018, he was nominated for a Grammy in the best banda album category 2018. He also received two ASCAP Latin Music Awards for most Regional Mexican performed songs including Regresa Hermosa and Para Qué Lastimarme, according to the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers.

