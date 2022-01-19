MGK On Making Engagement With Megan Fox Public: 'We Released It To Control The Narrative'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took the internet by storm with their beautiful engagement announcement video. Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK, popped the question to his girlfriend on their recent trip to Puerto Rico. The surreal proposal filled with love became the highlight of the day as it trended on all social media platforms. While the couple is currently prepping for their wedding, they recently opened up about their engagement becoming a "massive mega-story" on the internet.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly revealed they did not know their engagement would become a big deal on the internet. The Transformers star revealed she does not look at social media much which is why she does not know about the mega-story. On the other hand, her fiance revealed why they chose to share the news of their engagement on the internet.

The Papercut singer said they wanted to make sure they were the first ones to break the news. They shared the clip to control the narrative and did not want people to learn from their viral pictures with a ring on their finger while using a cell phone. However, he did not expect the news would become so big.

He said, "We released it to control the narrative. As oppose to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa." "But yeah, I didn't expect it," MGK added.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's engagement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's engagement became the talk of the town in no time after they uploaded the video of MGK's proposal. In the video, the rapper could be seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, while Megan Fox stunned in a black coloured two-piece dress. Sharing the video, Megan mentioned how she and MGK began dating and wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma." "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22," she added.

Image: Instagram/@meganfox