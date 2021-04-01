Mia Farrow Addresses 'vicious Rumours' About Deaths Of Her Three Adopted Children

On April 1, 2021, Mia Farrow took to her official Twitter handle and dropped a screengrab of her long note. In the note, the actor addressed the rumours about the deaths of her three adopted children and further explained why she decided to open up now. Following the debut of Allen V Farrow’s docuseries, several viewers questioned the choice not to address the deaths of three children.

Mia Farrow opens up her three children who passed away earlier

Mia Farrow, who is a mother of fourteen children including three biological sons, spoke about her three children- Tam, who passed away at 17, Lark, who died at 35, and Thaddeus, who committed suicide at 29. In 2018, Moses Farrow, one of Mia Farrow's children had criticised her and her family for the troublesome childhood in his post. In the lengthy note, Mia wrote, “As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me. While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives. I respect each of their wishes, which is why I am selective in my social media posts”. She added, “Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless. However, some vicious rumours based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children”.

The actor continued, “To honour their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message”. She addressed her daughter Tam’s death in 2000. She wrote, “My beloved daughter Tam passed away at seventeen from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment”.

Mia also wrote about her daughter, Lark, who passed away of complications from HIV/AIDS in the year 2008. She said, “My daughter Lark was an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children”. “She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness, she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms”.

Speaking about her son, Thaddeus, who committed suicide in the year 2016, she wrote, “My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life”. “These are unspeakable tragedies. Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonour their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones”.

She concluded her note by focusing on the positive sides of her life. “I am grateful to be the mother of fourteen children who has blessed me with sixteen grandchildren. Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy," she said. “Everyone has their own battle to fight; their own sorrows that gnaw. I send you my best hopes and my love”.

