Mia Goth And Shia LaBeouf Are Expecting Their First Child Together? Here's What We Know

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are set to welcome their first child together, according to reports. The duo, who share an 'on and off' relationship, tied the knot in 2016, however, parted ways officially in 2018. The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions post that, with rumours surrounding their reconciliation often making rounds in the past. The latest reports come as Mia was recently spotted debuting her baby bump while running errands in Pasadena, California.

According to People, Mia was spotted in a pair of black leggings and a full sleeve white shirt while flaunting her belly. She coupled it with a pair of sunglasses and beige footwear as she ran errands. Twitterati posted pictures from Mia's latest outing and mentioned about her 'burgeoning' baby bump. Take a look.

Mia Goth caresses burgeoning bump as rumors fly that she is 'pregnant' by Shia LaBeouf - https://t.co/umGqsXkwJf pic.twitter.com/FZivPhKajL — Global Citizen (@djokaymegamixer) December 3, 2021

Back in 2018, the duo's representative confirmed their divorce via a statement reading, "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,". Their reconciliation rumours spread like wildfire when Shia LaBeouf was spotted wearing a wedding band in April 2020, while Goth flaunted both a diamond ring and a wedding band.

Even last year in June, the estranged couple was papped roaming arm in arm at Disneyland. They reportedly rode the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Anaheim, California theme park, while also visiting the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. During his tumultuous relationship timeline with Goth, Shia is also said to have dated musician FKA Twigs and Maid star Margaret Qualley.

The couple reportedly met on the sets of 'Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama 'Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. Goth also appeared in a music video directed by LaBeouf in 2014. Shia is best known for his roles in Transformers, Disturbia and Surf's Up among others.

