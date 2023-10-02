Michael Aspel Reveals Richard Gere Didn't Want Sex Symbol Tag, Threatened To Sue Talk Show

Richard Gere shot to fame with his breakout role in 1980 film American Gigolo. However, his role of Julian Kaye was not the public image the actor wanted for himself, despite it having given him such far and wide reach. Television host Michael Aspel recently revealed how particular Gere was about not being identified as a pop culture sex symbol.

American Gigolo featured Richard Gere as Julian Kaye, a high-flying male escort who gets caught up in the murder of one among his upper-class clientele.

He was last seen in romantic-comedy film Maybe I Do (2023).

Gere will next be seen in films Longing and Oh, Canada, the latter of which he is currently filming for.

Richard Gere was against himself being labelled a sex symbol

In a conversation with Daily Mail, veteran talk show host Michael Aspel revealed how particular Richard Gere was about his public image and persona. Aspel recalled how among the actor's other achievements, one of the things he introduced him as, was a 'sex symbol', in reference to his wildly popular role in American Gigolo. While the actor remained professional and polite for the duration of the show, Aspel shared how he soon received a call from Gere's agent informing him that if the 'sex symbol' bit of the introduction was not taken out, Gere would be taking up the issue legally.

Aspel said, "When Richard Gere came on the show, I introduced him and at the end I said, and ‘he’s done this, he’s done that,’ and I used the phrase ‘sex symbol,'” Aspel said. “After the interview, we had a phone call from his agent saying if I didn’t remove the sex symbol thing, they were going to take it up with their lawyer."

Why was Richard Gere averse to the sex symbol tag?

Aspel's reasoning for Gere's reaction to being called a sex symbol, was the actor's very public stance on Tibet. The talk show host reflected that the actor took himself too seriously owing to the same. He said, "He would not be known as a sex symbol. It was very odd. But he took himself very seriously because he did a lot of stuff for the people of Tibet." For the unversed, Richard Gere has openly been an advocate for human rights in Tibet, also co-founding the Tibet House in 1987.