Michael B Jordan Apologises For The Name Of His Rum Brand, Promises To Rebrand

Michael B Jordan's rum brand was trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. His rum brand named J’Ouvert was accused of cultural appropriation ever since the pictures of his brand packaging went viral on social media. Several people called out the actor and the brand name for its cultural appropriation on Twitter. Responding to this, Michael B Jordan recently apologised about the name of his rum brand and has promised to rebrand.

Michael B Jordan apologises for the name of his rum brand

Michael B Jordan recently took to his official Instagram story and shared an apology note for his rum brand name. He was accused that the name appropriated Caribbean culture. In his apology, Michael B Jordan wrote, ”I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture(we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on” He further mentioned, “Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations..." The 34-year-old Black Panther actor went on to share that the brand will be renamed in light of the wide outcry. He continued, “We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of." Here is a look at Michael B Jordan's Instagram story.

The scrutiny around Michael B Jordan's rum brand started after the pictures of packaging and the name started doing the rounds on the internet. His rum brand is called J'Ouvert which is a name of a festival celebrating Caribbean culture. It is held annually in Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada during Carnival and also celebrated internationally. Several people called out the actor for profiting off of another culture and trademarking the event’s name. Nicki Minaj also took to her official Instagram handle and talked about the same. She reposted a message about the event’s cultural significance and urged him to rename the brand. She wrote, “I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive— but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper. 🙏🏾🇹🇹 #jouvert” Here is a look at Nicki Minaj's Instagram post.

Image: Michael B Jordan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.