Michael B. Jordan Disregards Casting Rumours Of Him Playing The Black Superman

Actor Michael B.Jordan has finally addressed the issue of him playing the Black Superman. Since the reports of Ta-Nehisi joining hands with DC, started surfacing online, there have been rumours about Michael having been selected to play the role of Black Superman. However, in a recent interview for promoting his upcoming film Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, Micheal has finally answered some questions that have been bothering comic-book lovers.

Michael B.Jordan talks about ‘Superman’ rumors

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael B.Jordan talked about his upcoming film and also cleared some doubts about his future projects. When asked about him playing the role of Black Superman in the Ta-Nehisi version of the character, the actor said that Ta-Nehisi is 'incredibly talented' and the project will be worth checking out. He is flattered that people are considering him for the role and it’s definitely like a compliment for him but he said he will be just watching on this one.

Michael B. Jordan reportedly tried developing his own Superman movie in 2019 when he got a production deal with Warner Bros. There’s also a connection between Ta-Nehisi and Michael B. Jordan as Ta Nehisi wrote the comic book series of Black Panther and Jordan’s character Killmonger become one of the most celebrated villains of MCU. Disney CEO Bob Iger also praised the arc of Ta Nehisi in his memoir and put the movie as a ‘must do’ after reading his version of the Black Panther.

With Ta-Nehisi’s version of Superman going in full force, the question regarding Henry Cavil’s future as Superman in DCEU are bound to be raised by fans but it seems we all have to wait longer for the proper confirmation as Ta-Nehisi’s version seems to be something else entirely rather than a replacement. Ta-Nehisi will collaborate with J.J Abrams for the Black Superman project. Abrams also wrote Superman: Flyby in the early 2000s which was eventually adapted in Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns released in 2006.

Michael B.Jordan is going to be the first Black actor to take the role of the protagonist in Tom Clancy’s universe. Previously actors like William Dafoe and Live Schreiber played roles in Tom Clancy’s movies. Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse released on April 30, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

