Michael B Jordan Follows Suit, Removes Lori Harvey From His Instagram Handle After Split

Michael B Jordan has recently become the talk of the town after breaking up with his model-girlfriend Lori Harvey. The Hollywood couple, who called it quits earlier this month, started dating in November 2020. Post their break-up, Harvey had deleted all the pictures on her Instagram feed that had the actor in them and now he has returned the favour.

Michael B Jordan deletes pics with ex Lori Harvey

As the breakup made headlines, fans noticed the missing picture of Jordan and Harvey together and assumed it was due to the couple’s separation. The Creed star had deleted the picture that was taken during the Vanity Fair’s Oscar after-party, where the then couple had made a stylish appearance. The event had also marked their red carpet debut as a couple. Another picture, posted in February, where Lori was seen sporting an all-white dress was deleted by the 35-year-old. He had captioned the picture as ‘I love her’.

More about Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan's romance

Though the couple reportedly got into a relationship in late 2020, fans had started speculating about the romance between the two when the 2020 People's Sexiest Man Alive visited Harvey's hometown for Thanksgiving, after which they set out on a trip to Salt Lake City. They confirmed their relationship publicly in January 2021. Michael then took to his Instagram later that year in November, to celebrate their one-year anniversary together. In the shared picture, Harvey was seen kissing the actor on his cheeks and captioned the picture ‘Happy Anniversary’.

Fans as well as people close to the couple seemed unhappy and sad after their breakup. A source close to Jordan and Harvey earlier stated, “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Michael B Jordan is currently working on projects like Creed III and I am Legend 2.