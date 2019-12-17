Michael B. Jordan Gets Intimate With Snoh Aalegra In Her New Steamy Video 'Whoa'

Michael B. Jordon is an American actor. He is popularly known for her performance in the movies like Creed, Fruitvale Station, Black Panther and more. Michael B. Jordan usually keeps his romantic life away from the limelight. However, Michael B. Jordan gave rise to speculations of a new relationship with singer Snoh Aalegra in her new intimate music video Whoa.

The video features multiple scenes of the two caressings and kissing each other. Over the three-minute runtime of the video, after some introductory shots, Michael B. Jordon and Snoh Aalegra sitting in the middle of a street as she caresses him before they lean in for an affectionate kiss. In the later part of the video, the duo can be seen sitting in a kitchen which is filled with orange lights all over the place while they share a snack. Michael B. Jordan stands up as Snoh Aalegra backs against the wall and they cuddle while staring passionately in each other’s eyes.

Watch the video here:

Michael B. Jordan and Snoh Aalegra had previously also sparked dating rumours when she shared a picture of the two holding each other on the top of a motorcycle. However, neither of them have confirmed the rumours yet. Michael B. Jordan had reportedly been spotted before with Kiki Layne. He was also linked with Ashlyn Castro. Fans are curious to know if he is actually going to date Snoh Aalegra. Let's wait for him to share an update soon.

