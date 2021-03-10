Michael B. Jordan Goes On A Revenge Spree In Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse' Trailer; WATCH

Michael B. Jordan will soon be seen playing the lead in Without Remorse. Directed by Stefano Sollima, its an action thriller film based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy and a spin-off of the Jack Ryan film series. Amazon Prime Video has released the first look of the movie.

Without Remorse trailer starring Michael B. Jordan out

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse trailer starts with Michael B. Jordan being attacked by an enemy. He gets shot multiple times and his wife dies in the tragic incident. It then follows B. Jordan on a revenge spree to kill the culprits who not only destroyed his personal life but also depicted themselves as a threat to the government. Without Remorse trailer is packed with action sequences featuring Michael B. Jordan. The film is scheduled to release on April 30, 2021. Take a look at its trailer below.

Official Tom Clancy's Without Remorse plot

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy. READ | Michael B. Jordan starrer Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse' gets release date on Prime Video

Without Remorse cast also has Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo, and Guy Pearce. The project is banked by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society with Paramount Pictures, Skydance, and New Republic Pictures. The movie is produced by Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Michae B. Jordan. Executive producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An, Alana Mayo, Denis L. Stewart, and Gregory Lessans.