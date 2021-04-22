Michael B Jordan Is In An 'extremely Happy' Relationship With Girlfriend Lori Harvey

Michael B Jordan is one of the prominent American actors in the movie industry who is best known for his performances in movies such as Fruitvale Station and Creed. As Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey have been dating for a while, the actor recently made a cute revelation about their relationship and how happy he was with her.

Michael B Jordan on his relationship with girlfriend Lori Harvey

According to the reports by People, Michael B Jordon has been head over heels in love with his girlfriend, Lori Harvey and stated how he finally felt that it was time to celebrate his love. He stated how he was still private about his love and wanted to protect that. He further stated how it felt like there was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on and then added how he was “extremely happy”. He shared that as one gets older, they feel more comfortable about the public nature of the business that they were in and mentioned that for him, it was a moment to take ownership of that and then get back to work.

It was even revealed how Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey went on a trip in the Caribbean right after they confirmed their relationship on social media. One of their close sources also revealed how they’d gotten serious so quickly and added how it was obvious that they did not want to be apart. It was also stated that when they do not travel together, Lori tends to spend a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael B Jordan.

The artist even shared glimpses of their vacation together on social media in which he posted a video clip where they both can be seen having a ball in the snow. The video also depicted how Michael was teasing his girlfriend by throwing snow at her.

It is a lesser-known fact that Michael B Jordan’s girlfriend, Lori Harvey is Steve Harvey's daughter, who is one of the phenomenal American actors and is also known for being a terrific host on shows such as Celebrity Family Feud, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Steve Harvey Show and many others.

Image Source- Michael B Jordan's Instagram