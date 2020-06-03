Michael B Jordon's 'Just Mercy', True Story On Racial Injustice In US, To Air On OTT

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, Warner Bros on Tuesday announced that their film Just Mercy would be available to stream free on digital platforms. The film is a legal drama and shows the struggles against racial injustice in Alabama. The film is based on a true story and is based on the memoir of the same name by Stevenson.

Just Mercy was released in the year 2019 and stars Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, and Rob Morgan. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is based on Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption (2014) by Bryan Stevenson. The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike. The films has also won numerous awards and accolades. The accolades included NAACP Image Awards Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

The plot of the film revolves around Michael B Jordan's character, who plays attorney Bryan Stevenson and is the founder of Equal Justice Initiative. He helps Walter McMillian (played by Jamie Foxx) who is wrongly convicted of killing a woman in Monroeville and is sentenced to death. Stevenson takes on the case and proves that his client was wrongly accused.

George Floyd’s case had sparked protests in the US as people are demanding justice against police brutality and racial inequality. While many protesters protested peacefully, in some cities the protests had taken a violent turn. There have been videos surfacing online where police were shown attacking the protesters.

Apart from that, several celebrities like Harry Styles, rapper Drake, Kim Kardashian and others extended their support to the protesters. Many celebrities donated money to the bail funds of the protesters. The celebrities have also been vocal about raising awareness about police brutality and inequality prevailing in their country.

The police officer who was responsible for the death of George Floyd, as he knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, blocking his air passage, was fired. He was further charged with third-degree and second-degree manslaughter after the shocking video of him kneeling on George’s neck went viral. According to a media portal, three other police officers who were present on-site have been fired. However, they were not charged with any crime.



