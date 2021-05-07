Marvel recently released a video embracing their past movies and getting fans ready for future films in Phase Four. The makers revealed the title of the Black Panther sequel as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, adding the popular catchphrase to the title of the film series. Now, Michael B. Jordan, who played N'Jadaka / Erik "Killmonger" Stevens in the first movie, reacted to the sequel's name.

Michael B. Jordan responds to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever title

In a recent interview with Variety, Michael B. Jordan was asked about Marvel Studios' latest video revealing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever title. He admitted that he hadn't seen the video and was then informed about it. After getting the information, the actor called the Black Panther sequel name nice and awesome, noting that he likes it.

Jordan said that Marvel does "great, amazing work" and the characters are awesome. He stated that everyone took a hit with the loss of Chadwick Boseman. So for the studios to try to figure out how to move forward, he knows it’s not an easy thing to do. He explained that the fact that the company settled on a title and figuring out this story, he thinks is truly incredible. Jordan asserted that if anybody could figure it out, it is director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast include Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Martin Freeman reprising their role of Shuri, Okoye, and Everett K. Ross, respectively. Chadwick Boseman who portrayed the King of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will not be reprised. His character as T'Challa will be retired from the MCU, honouring the actor's legacy. Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are also expected to return to the MCU.

Production on the sequel movie is expected to start later this year in Georgia. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date is set for July 8, 2022. It will be a part of Marvel Phase Four. Fans are eager to see how the makers move ahead with the story. Meanwhile, a series focusing on Wakanda is also in development at Disney+ with Ryan Coogler.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BLACK PANTHER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.