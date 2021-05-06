Michael B Jordan Reveals That The Screentest For Kylo Ren Was His "Worst Audition Ever"

Michael B Jordan, who was quite recently seen as John Clark in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, has opened up about the auditions for Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Black Panther actor in an interview with Variety said that the Star Wars audition didn't go as well as he had hoped for partially due to the secretive nature of the production houses when it comes to projects as big and highly anticipated as the 2015 film.

Additionally, the actor even admitted that given how vague the details regarding the character was, it was nearly impossible for him to connect the dots, which eventually hampered his performance, as per him. As is known to almost everybody now, the part of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens eventually went to Adam Driver.

A little about Michael B Jordan's movies:

As far as the list of Michael B Jordan's movies are concerned, his filmography has seen him play characters ranging from a boxer to a human rights lawyer to an archetypical boy-next-door in the setting of a romantic comedy. One of Michael B. Jordan's most recent movies, titled Just Mercy, sees him playing an attorney to those who have been wrongfully accused of crimes and are partially facing the brunt of the law due to the colour of their skin. In the film, he plays Bryan Stevenson, who is tasked with the mission of proving the innocence of a certain Walter McMillian, who has been sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite there being enough evidence that points to otherwise. The courtroom drama and legal thriller, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

About Michael B Jordan's new movie:

Michael B Jordan's new movie, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse tells the story of John Clark, an ex-military personnel who is seeking revenge for the murder of his wife. Additionally, he has been tasked with uncovering a plot that threatens a major war breaking out between two economic superpowers of the world. Without Remorse plot is full of themes such as revenge, getting over personal turmoil, and several others, that unfolds against the backdrop of a large espionage mission. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

