Michael B. Jordan Speaks At Anti-racism Protest In LA, Asks To Invest In Black Staff

Michael B. Jordan recently spoke out at an anti-racism protest in Los Angeles. He said that people should invest more in black staff. Addressing a crowd, the actor said that some of his film roles have taught him about racial injustice.

According to reports, Michael B. Jordan was seen in Century City, Los Angeles on Saturday. In his speech, he addressed the topic of racial injustice and the issues faced by the black community. It was a protest against the alleged violence by the police. He then went on to say that he played the role of Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station, which gave him the opportunity to feel the pain of his family, his daughter, and his mother. The actor stated that he lived with that burden for a very long time.

Talking about the time he played the role of a fireman in Fahrenheit 451, Jordan said that producing that film, he realised the length the “government and oppressors” will go to keep valuable information from the masses. He said that his role from Just Mercy taught him to be very calm and strategic, and very thoughtful, as it was the approach of his character in the film. He said that one has to be in proximity to their issues and stay close to them in order to get over them.

Jordan then went on to say that he truly respects everyone that is present at the protest and said that they need to relook their business opportunities. According to him, it is really important for the community to invest in black staff. He said that they cannot be complacent and just let the moment pass by. He said that they have to continue to protest against the oppressors.

Michael B. Jordan starred in several films that talk about how black people have been suppressed over the years and that suppression is still prevalent in society. He is known for films like Black Panther, Creed, and Fruitvale Station.

