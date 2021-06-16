Michael Bolton Explains How He Ended Up 'babysitting' Paula Abdul

Michael Bolton and Paula Abdul are two of the popular artists in the American entertainment industry. Their friendship goes way back to the time when they were teenagers. Michael even turned babysitter for Paula, being 10 years older than her. Now, he recalled the inadvertent situation.

Michael Bolton explains babysitting Paula Abdul

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Michael Bolton talked about the time when he turned Paula Abdul's babysitter. He said that this his older sister was dating his band's guitarist and he was writing songs. One night they wanted to go out and realized that they couldn't because they couldn't leave Paula. Their friend's "baby sister, little sister," cannot be alone.

Michael Bolton explained how that turned into the impression that he was Paula Abdul's babysitter. He mentioned that basically they were all stuck at the house. However, his babysitting days benefitted him when Paula became a top choreographer and her career eventually took off. He asserted that he gave her a call out of nowhere and said that he wants her to choreograph a video.

Bolton introduced himself but Paula Abdul didn't believe him. He recalled that he said, 'Yeah, it’s me.’ And she said, ‘This is definitely not Michael Bolton.’ And he replied, ‘Well, who else would call you a little brat?’ And she went, ‘Oh my God, it’s you.’ Then he laughed. And she choreographed the video and then she started having hits and it was just "a lot of fun," Bolton noted. The One Thing artist added that then he "loved bumping" into her in the business. Check out the clip of Michael Bolton on Andy Cohen Live below.

Michael Bolton has released around 17 studio albums and 35 singles since 1975. He has also dropped several compilation albums and three Christmas albums. Michael Bolton's music includes Everyday of My Life, The Hunger, Soul Provider, Time, Love & Tenderness, All That Matters, My Secret Passion, One World One Love, Songs of Cinema, and others.

IMAGE: MICHAELBOLTONPICS AND PAULAABDUL INSTAGRAM

