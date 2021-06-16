Michael Bolton Opens Up About Lisa Rinna Crediting Him For Her Marriage With Harry Hamlin

The relationship between Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin has been highly speculated in the past. However, many may not be aware about the indirect involvement that singer Michael Bolton has in their marriage. Lisa had previously thanked the singer for his role in the breaking up of Hamlin’s marriage with former wife Nicollette Sheridan. In his recent appearance on Radio Andy, the singer has opened up about the quip that she made on the issue. He shared his take on the matter and also recalled one of his encounters with Lisa, who also expressed her gratitude for him in person.

Michael Bolton on his role in the divorce of Harry Hamlin

Before getting married to Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin was married to Sheridan. However, their marriage soon came to an end followed by Sheridan’s alleged affair with Michael Bolton. The singer was asked about his take on the credit that Rinna has given him for bringing her and Hamlin together. Bolton said that he was aware about Lisa’s quip, as he would “see her at The Beverly Hills Hotel” in the Polo Lounge and how she once gave him a “hug”.

The singer also added that Rinna thanked him herself about how she wouldn’t have been married to Hamlin and become a mother if it wasn’t for him. Bolton said that while her gratitude used to make him “curious”, he could see that she was being “sincere”. He concluded by saying that he has shared a friendly relationship with her over the years. Lisa, who is best known for starring in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has also made this claim in the show previously.

Lisa Rinna was married to Harry Hamlin back in 1997, and the couple has since become parents to two daughters – Delilah and Amelia. On the work front, she has starred in several other TV shows during the course of her career. Some of the popular ones include Days of Our Lives, The Hogan Family, Soap Talk, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and many more. She was last seen in Celebrity Family Feud last year.

