Michael Caine And Glenda Jackson To Star In 'The Great Escaper'

Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson are two of the famous artists in the movie industry who have won two Oscars for their spectacular performances and have also been nominated for quite a few movies. A thrilling piece of news made the headlines, stating how these two-time Oscar winners are all set to team up for a movie named The Great Escaper.

Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson in The Great Escaper

According to an article by The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson will soon be seen together in a movie named The Great Escaper. It was also stated the story of the movie is based on the real events of the life of a WWII veteran who plans to break out of his care home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France. The movie is being co-produced by Pathe and will be presenting it at the European Film Market next month.

The story of The Great Escaper captured the imagination of the world and consisted of a bitter-sweet script that explored reality with wit and a very big heart. Bernie’s adventure of 48 hours also marked the apex of his 60 years of marriage to Irene. Their story will celebrate their love without sentimentality and with an eye to the lessons everyone might learn from the Greatest Generation. Directed by Oliver Parker, the principal photography has been scheduled to begin in June this year. The movie will also be produced by Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae, who are well-known for their BAFTA nominations.

Oliver Parker talked about the script and said how no one could resist a script that makes people both laugh and cry and added how he loved Billy’s writing and the story itself was so inspirational and moving that seemed to speak to their times and their needs for heroes on a human scale. He further added how he now had Michael and Glenda as the two iconic stars of the movie who agreed to honour this story with their brilliance.

