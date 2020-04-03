Michael Caine Calls 'Batman Begins' As One Of The Greatest Things He's Ever Done

Christopher Nolan’s Batman Trilogy is considered as one of the best comic book movie series. Michael Caine played Alfred Pennyworth, a trusted butler of the Wayne family. The actor received praise for his performances in all three films. Now Caine termed the first film as one of the greatest things in his life. Read to know more.

Michael Caine talks about Batman Begins

In an interview with a daily, Michael Caine shared his experience when Christopher Nolan approached him for the role of Alfred Pennyworth in Batman Begins. He said that Nolan came to the front door of his house in the country with a script.

Caine saw him through the glass but he could not recognise him. The actor further mentioned that the moment Nolan introduced himself, he knew exactly who he was because he was a great fan of his three small films.

Michael Caine said that he told Christopher Nolan that he is too old for Batman. He questioned the filmmaker that does he want him to play the butler and what would his dialogues sound like. Caine stated that in the end, he did the movie and it was one of the greatest things he has done in his life.

Michael Caine later worked with Christopher Nolan in several other films. This includes The Prestige (2006), Inception (2010) and Interstellar (2014). All three films were critically acclaimed. Caine will also star in Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet.

Tenet is an action thriller film written and helmed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. A secret agent is tasked with preventing World War III through time travel. The movie is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020.

