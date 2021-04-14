Michael Cera Joins Cast Of Amy Schumer's Hulu Series, 'Life & Beth'

Michael Cera, a popular actor from the American TV sitcom Arrested Development, recently joined the cast of Life & Beth, a Hulu series led by Amy Schumer. While the show was earlier known as “Life, Beth”, it was later changed to Life & Beth. The stand-up comedian and actor, Amy Schumer is not only the writer, director and executive producer of the series but will also star opposite Michael Cera. Read on to know more about their characters in the series.

Michael Cera to cast opposite Amy Schumer in Life & Beth

According to the reports by The Wrap, Amy Schumer signed the first-look deal with Hulu for her project Love & Beth a while ago and recently it was announced that the popular actor Michael Cera has joined the cast of the Hulu comedy series, Life & Beth. In the series, Michael Cera will be essaying the role of a farmer and chef named John who is always known to be honest and to the point, while Amy Schumer’s character, Beth and her life look great on paper which is impressive for everyone she grew up with. It was also added that Amy’s character, Beth makes a good living as a wine distributor who lives in Manhattan and is in a long term relationship with an attractive and successful man. The plot of the series follows her life ahead on how a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past that changes her life forever. The story will further continue depicting flashbacks to her teen self through which she would try to learn how she became who she was and who she wanted to become. Apart from Amy Schumer, other executive producers will include Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul from Endevor Content.

Michael Cera’s latest

Michael Cera is not only a part of Life & Beth cast but has also been gearing up for the upcoming animated movie, Blazing Samurai in which he will be voicing the lead character of the film, Hank who is a scrappy dog dreaming of becoming a samurai. The actor recently voiced for another animated movie, Cryptozoo that received mixed reviews from the audiences.

