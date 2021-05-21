Michael Che Opens Up On SNL Rejecting His 'racially Specific' Avengers Sketch

On May 18, 2021, Michael Che sat down for an interview with The Howard Stern Show. During his virtual interview, the comedian revisited a 'racially specific' sketch he once penned for Saturday Night Live. He explained why the sketch would never see the light of the day. The co-head writer on SNL confirmed that it was a pitch at a time and for 'obvious reasons, there is no way that is going on SNL'.

Michael Che's 'racially specific' sketch for Saturday Night Live episodes

Michael was asked about a proposed sketch which involved 'the Avengers accidentally killing an unarmed Black teenager'. The writer on SNL answered, "Something that's like racially specific, the audience is kind of looking at Saturday Night Live as Lorne Michaels' show". The comedian referred to the program's creator and producer. He continued, "They're not looking at it as 'Oh, this is a Black writer who is making this nuanced observation or whatever.' So it's a little trickier. On my show, I can get away with it because they know it's me".

In the interview, he revealed that he believes even Black audiences would question the writer's intentions with such racially provocative sketches on a 'mainstream show'. He stated, "Even Black people are a little bit like, 'Why are we doing that there? What do they mean by that?'". The comedian continued, "It's a little bit more, 'What are you making fun of here?' We don't really get the benefit of the doubt for something that's that loaded".

In the latest interview, Michael reflected on how the variety sketch-based show has evolved ever since he first arrived as a guest writer in the year 2013. The former was later promoted to a writer, then Weekend Update co-anchor the following year and in 2017, he went on to become the co-head writer. Michael says, "When I first got here it was just Kenan [Thompson] and Jay [Pharoah] in the cast, but there were no Black writers". "If I were to write — or if a Black writer were to write — something that's specific to Black humour, an all-white staff might not get the joke, so it's deemed not funny, so it doesn't go on air".

He revealed eventually the show added other Black cast and crew members, writers, and Saturday Night Live guests. He said sketches that "probably wouldn't have gotten the benefit of the doubt then will get it now". "That's got to do with race, and that's got to do with gender, that's got to do with youth. Having that diversity in the room makes the show more diverse", he concluded.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE HOWARD STERN SHOW

