Michael Dorn Teases Star Trek Return As Worf, Paramount Denies Picard Rumors

Star Trek: Picard season one got good responses from the viewers and the makers have renewed it for a second season. The series stars Patrick Stewart in the lead role as he reprises Picard in the franchise. Now, as the second instalment is in development Star Trek alumn Michael Dorn hinted at his comeback as Worf. However, the makers denied it.

Michael Dorn teases Star Trek return as Wolf, Paramount denies Picard rumours

Michael Dorn's latest tweet ignited the Star Trek fans today. He wrote that he has just got a piece of news and was summoned back into action. What caught the science fiction series' fans' attention was his "Starfleet calls" mention in the tweet. Many assumed that the actor would be making his Star Trek return as Worf. Check out his tweet below-

Just got the news, being summoned back into action. Starfleet calls. #ad — Michael Dorn (@akaWorf) April 19, 2021

As the tweet started trending, Paramount shut down the news of Michael Dorn's return as Worf in Star Trek: Picard season 2. A representative told IGN, unfortunately, they can confirm that Dorn's tweet has nothing to do with a Star Trek Universe on Paramount+ original series. Thus, they kicked off the speculation that the actor would be joining the second Picard season. It is to be noted that his tweet has "#ad" in the end.

Michael Dorn is best known for his role as Worf in the Star Trek franchise. He first appeared in the 1987 series debut episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The actor was last seen playing the character in 2002 in Star Trek: Nemesis. Dorn has appeared more times as a regular cast member than any other Star Trek actor in the franchise's history. It spans from four feature films to 272 television episodes. He was also a part of the 1991 movie Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, playing Worf's ancestor.

Michael Dorn did receive a mention in Picard season one, but there is no confirmation on his actual appearance in the series. The second season is currently in production and is set to arrive on Paramount+ in 2022. It will feature Alison Pill, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, Santiago Cabrera, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner.

Promo Image Source: A still from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine